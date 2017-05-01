French president: May 7 vote will gauge support for EU exit
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel waves as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Following the United Kingdom's notification of withdrawal from the EU, EU leaders meet on Saturday for the first time as the formal European Council of 27 to adopt guidelines for the upcoming Brexit negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|Dick Grayson
|5
|Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|raca
|4
|The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|HannahMinske34
|1
|Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13)
|Dec '14
|Avner Eliyahu Romm
|6
|Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Steve
|6
|Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|aronhall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC