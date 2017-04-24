Fitch Affirms CAMCA Assurance and CAM...

Fitch Affirms CAMCA Assurance and CAMCA Reassurance's IFS at 'A'; Outlook Positive

Wednesday Apr 12

LONDON, April 12 Fitch Ratings has affirmed CAMCA Assurance's and CAMCA Reassurance's Insurer Financial Strength ratings at 'A' and Issuer Default Ratings at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Positive.

