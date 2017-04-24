EU-27 stress they are united heading ...

EU-27 stress they are united heading into Brexit talks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Canada.com

The 27 European Union nations head into two years of divorce negotiations with Britain as a solid bloc and say little still needs to be agreed in tough guidelines for their Brexit negotiators which are to be approved at Saturday's summit. Often divided on key issues from refugees to the financial crisis, the 27 EU Europe ministers meeting to put the finishing touches on the negotiating guidelines Thursday said no major issues were left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC