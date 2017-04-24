Divide and Conquer

Divide and Conquer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Psychology Today

This essay is about a seemingly simple mathematical issue, which, we believe, has far-reaching psychological implications. Before we get into the matter, let us comment on St. John, who opens his gospel by equating the Logos with god.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC