Brexit: UK to publish 'Great Repeal Bill' plan to replace EU laws
The guidelines , launched at a press conference at Castille by EU Council President Donald Tusk and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat , state that the EU will take a phased approach to Brexit. While British citizens have their own particulars to worry about, those of us hoping to travel to the United Kingdom and those countries remaining in the European Union have very different problems to consider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|Dick Grayson
|5
|Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|raca
|4
|The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|HannahMinske34
|1
|Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13)
|Dec '14
|Avner Eliyahu Romm
|6
|Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Steve
|6
|Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|aronhall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC