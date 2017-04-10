Pro and anti-demonstrations as an anxious EU marks anniversary

Yasmine Ouirhane takes a selfie photograph as she holds an EU flag and prepares to take part into a demonstration in support of the European Union in Rome, Saturday, March 25, 2017, the day leaders of the European Union gathered in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the bloc. Yasmine was born in Italy, her father is from Morocco, her mother is Italian, and she is studying in France.

