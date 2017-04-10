Oxfam exposes tax haven habits of big...

Oxfam exposes tax haven habits of big European banks

Monday Mar 27 Read more: EurActiv.com

Some banks are using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax, to facilitate tax dodging for their clients, or to circumvent regulations and legal requirements, the Oxfam report suggests. [ GUE/NGL / Flickr ] The 20 biggest banks in the eurozone booked over a quarter of their 2015 profits in tax havens, with Luxembourg and Ireland the favourite destinations, a report by Oxfam said on Monday .

