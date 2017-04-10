Mediawan Successfully Completes Its I...

Mediawan Successfully Completes Its Initial Business Combination with Groupe AB

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Digital Producer

Mediawan SA , the Special Purpose Acquisition Company , founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse announced today that it has completed its initial business combination with Groupe AB, thus creating the first successful SPAC precedent in France. The business combination had already been approved by Mediawan shareholders1 on 13 March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC