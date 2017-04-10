Mediawan Successfully Completes Its Initial Business Combination with Groupe AB
Mediawan SA , the Special Purpose Acquisition Company , founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse announced today that it has completed its initial business combination with Groupe AB, thus creating the first successful SPAC precedent in France. The business combination had already been approved by Mediawan shareholders1 on 13 March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Producer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|Dick Grayson
|5
|Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|raca
|4
|The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|HannahMinske34
|1
|Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13)
|Dec '14
|Avner Eliyahu Romm
|6
|Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Steve
|6
|Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|aronhall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC