Luxembourg stakes claim for EU bankin...

Luxembourg stakes claim for EU banking body post-Brexit

Thursday Mar 30

One Canada Square is currently the home to the European Banking Authority - but it will move with Brexit. [ Tee Cee/Flickr ] Luxembourg has claimed the legal right to host the London-based European Banking Authority after Brexit, a government spokeswoman said today .

Chicago, IL

