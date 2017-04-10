Kate to attend Luxembourg independenc...

Kate to attend Luxembourg independence celebrations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Hillingdon Times

The Duchess of Cambridge is to visit Luxembourg to attend commemorations marking the 150th anniversary of a treaty that confirmed the country's independence and neutrality. Kate will travel to the country on May 11 to attend events celebrating the 1867 Treaty of London, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC