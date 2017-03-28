Jean-Claude Juncker 'Actually A Failed Bond Villain'

Top EU officials, on the eve of Theresa May invoking Article 50, made a startling revelation about the Commission President who will be largely overseeing the negotiating process. It appears that Jean-Claude Juncker is not a human like you or me, but a character written for a cancelled Bond film from the late 1980s, the working title of which was 'Shag Me Another Day' and was to star famous adult film star Ben Dover as 007 before the film was scrapped due to financial issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Online Scene.