EU's Juncker warns Trump he'll back state independence

Thursday Mar 30

The president of the executive arm of the European Union had a message for US President Donald Trump on Thursday: mind your own business. "The newly elected US president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said.

Chicago, IL

