Eurostat: Bulgaria's North West Region Is Poorest in EU

Thursday Mar 30

In 2015, regional GDP per capita, expressed in terms of purchasing power standards, ranged from slightly less than 30% of the European Union average in the Bulgarian North West Region to 580% of the average in Inner London - West in the United Kingdomm, Eurostat said, quoted by BTA, The leading regions in the ranking of regional GDP per capita in 2015, after Inner London - West in the United Kingdom , were the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg , Hamburg in Germany Bruxelles/Brussel in Belgium and Bratislava in Slovakia . After North West in Bulgaria , the lowest regions in the ranking were Mayotte in France , North Central and South Central in Bulgaria and Nord-Est in Romania .

Chicago, IL

