Europe's top banks relying heavily on...

Europe's top banks relying heavily on tax havens

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 26 Read more: This Is Money

The 20 biggest banks in Europe have been accused of funnelling A 18bn of profits through tax havens in a bid to save cash. A report by Oxfam claimed one in every four pounds of profit made by these giant lenders in 2015 was booked in a low-tax nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC