EU wants to work with us, insists Bre...

EU wants to work with us, insists Brexit minister Robin Walker after Brussels trip

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Worcester News

ROBIN Walker has been to Brussels for Brexit talks with Euro-MPs - and insists other nations are willing to work with Britain for a proper deal. Worcester's MP was locked in talks with MEPs from nations like Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg last week under his role as a Brexit minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC