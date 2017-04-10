60 years later, EU leaders renew their European commitment in Rome....
EU leaders renewed their European commitment on Saturday, in Rome, in a solemn declaration 60 years after the signing of the Union's founding treaty. In the ovations of those present, the 27 heads of state and government as well as the leaders of the European institutions signed the "Declaration of Rome," in the same Sala degli Orazi e Curiazi of the Palazzo dei Conservatori in the Capitolium Square where the historic treaty was signed on 25 March 1957.
