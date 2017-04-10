60 years later, EU leaders renew thei...

60 years later, EU leaders renew their European commitment in Rome....

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Nine O'Clock

EU leaders renewed their European commitment on Saturday, in Rome, in a solemn declaration 60 years after the signing of the Union's founding treaty. In the ovations of those present, the 27 heads of state and government as well as the leaders of the European institutions signed the "Declaration of Rome," in the same Sala degli Orazi e Curiazi of the Palazzo dei Conservatori in the Capitolium Square where the historic treaty was signed on 25 March 1957.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC