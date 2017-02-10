EU officials confirm that any Brexit ...

EU officials confirm that any Brexit deal must be worse than full EU membership

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned Britain Monday that the terms of any Brexit deal must not be better than full EU membership. Cazeneuve added that Britain must discuss its divorce agreement, including an exit bill that the EU estimates at 60 billion euros, before talks on a future relationship can even begin.

