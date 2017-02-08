UPDATE 1-EU states should guarantee m...

UPDATE 1-EU states should guarantee minimum income for citizens - Juncker

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Reuters

Jan 23 The European Commission wants all EU member states to introduce minimum wages and incomes for their workers and unemployed, the head of the EU executive president said on Monday, in an effort to combat growing social inequality and poverty. The Commission, which has limited powers in the area of social policy, is preparing an overhaul of the EU's functions and targets and wants it to include tackling social and economic injustices that have often been successfully exploited by right-wing eurosceptic parties across the 28-nation bloc.

Chicago, IL

