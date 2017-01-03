The valley of Alzette

The valley of Alzette

Luxembourg is the capital city of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg , and the country's most populous commune. Standing at the confluence of the Alzette and Petrusse rivers in southern Luxembourg, the city lies at the heart of Western Europe, situated 213 km by road from Brussels, 372 km from Paris, and 209 km from Cologne.

Chicago, IL

