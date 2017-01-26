Pharmagest Interactive strengthens its presence in Belgium
The Pharmacy Belgium and Luxembourg business line and its subsidiary SABCO announce signature of a contract to supply Belgian pharmacy group MULTIPHARMA. SABCOA Ultimate software will be rolled out in 300 MULTIPHARMA traditional and larger retail pharmacies from July 2017.
