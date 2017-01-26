Pharmagest Interactive strengthens it...

Pharmagest Interactive strengthens its presence in Belgium

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobeNewswire

The Pharmacy Belgium and Luxembourg business line and its subsidiary SABCO announce signature of a contract to supply Belgian pharmacy group MULTIPHARMA. SABCOA Ultimate software will be rolled out in 300 MULTIPHARMA traditional and larger retail pharmacies from July 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC