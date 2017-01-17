MEPs to Juncker: Reconsider Oettinger...

MEPs to Juncker: Reconsider Oettinger's promotion

Friday Jan 6

Oettinger - new ethics chief insulted Chinese people, women, and LGBTI people, as well as taking a controversial plane trip with a lobbyist Nine MEPs have urged European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to reconsider his promotion of Guenther Oettinger to a sensitive EU portfolio. The appeal came in a letter on Thursday , a few days before a European Parliament hearing on Oettinger's new post.

Chicago, IL

