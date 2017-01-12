Luxembourg hopes to lead world in Asteroid mining
By Philippine News Agency The tiny European country of Luxembourg has begun a push to become the world leader in the developing industry of asteroid mining, by heavily investing in the two largest American companies pursuing that futuristic trade. In November 2016, Luxembourg passed a law that stated that anything asteroid miners obtain from space is the property of their corporation, rather than of their nation.
