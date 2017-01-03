Juncker blocked tax reform, leaked ca...

Juncker blocked tax reform, leaked cables say

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: EUobserver

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker helped block measures to curtail tax avoidance during his time as prime minister of Luxembourg, according to leaked documents. German diplomatic cables leaked to German radio group NDR reportedly describe how Luxembourg railed against efforts to crack down on tax avoidance schemes under Juncker's stewardship.

