Juncker accused of blocking EU efforts against tax avoidance

Monday Jan 2

Jean-Claude Juncker deliberately blocked the EU's efforts to fight tax avoidance while in office as prime minister of Luxembourg, according to documents revealed by The Guardian and the International Consortium of Journalists. EurActiv France reports .

Chicago, IL

