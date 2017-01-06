EU's Juncker faces renewed pressure o...

EU's Juncker faces renewed pressure over Luxembourg tax policy

8 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker faces renewed claims that he impeded EU moves against corporate tax avoidance when Luxembourg's prime minister, casting a shadow over his political future as a tussle over the bloc's top jobs looms. Juncker has faced criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups in past months over tax deals during his 18-year tenure as Luxembourg premier, including favourable arrangements for multinationals including Amazon and Fiat.

