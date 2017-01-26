EU won't punish Britain for Brexit, c...

EU won't punish Britain for Brexit, claims Juncker

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: EurActiv.com

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker today said that the executive was not looking to punish Britain in EU-UK negotiations over Brexit. Juncker said the executive was not "in a hostile mood" the day after British Prime Minister Theresa May warned she would never accept "a punitive deal" from the EU.

