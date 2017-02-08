EU Socialists eye Tusk's job after losing European Parliament presidency

Centre-left leaders could try to oust Donald Tusk as chair of the European Council and key broker of Brexit negotiations with Britain and will have their first discussion on the issue next week before an EU summit in Malta, their party president said. Centre-left lawmakers are fuming over the loss of the European Parliament's presidency to the main centre-right grouping, which already heads the EU's other major institutions, the European Council and the executive European Commission.

