Telenet to extend its cable presence ...

Telenet to extend its cable presence in Brussels, a part of Wallonia...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Brussels - 22 December 2016. Telenet Group BVBA, a direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding NV , has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coditel Brabant SPRL for 400 million on a cash and debt free basis from Coditel Holding S.A., a subsidiary of Altice N.V. Coditel Brabant SPRL, operating under the SFR brand , provides cable services to households and businesses in Brussels, Wallonia and Luxembourg and offers mobile telephony services in Belgium through an MVNO Agreement with BASE[1].

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,440

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC