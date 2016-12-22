Telenet to extend its cable presence in Brussels, a part of Wallonia...
Brussels - 22 December 2016. Telenet Group BVBA, a direct subsidiary of Telenet Group Holding NV , has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Coditel Brabant SPRL for 400 million on a cash and debt free basis from Coditel Holding S.A., a subsidiary of Altice N.V. Coditel Brabant SPRL, operating under the SFR brand , provides cable services to households and businesses in Brussels, Wallonia and Luxembourg and offers mobile telephony services in Belgium through an MVNO Agreement with BASE[1].
