Secret tax deals in Luxembourg in dramatic rise
Secret tax deals have increased by 160 percent in the EU since the November 2014 LuxLeak scandal broke Secret tax deals between Luxembourg and multinationals have increased dramatically since the LuxLeaks scandal broke late 2014, according to a new report. Eurodad, a Brussels-based NGO, found that so-called sweetheart deals, elaborate schemes used to slash corporate global tax bills, increased by 50 percent in Luxembourg during the year following the scandal.
