Prosecutors recommend reduced sentences for LuxLeaks whistleblowers
Prosecutors on Monday recommended reduced sentences for two whistleblowers in the "LuxLeaks" tax scandal during closing arguments at an appeal trial in Luxembourg. The court was asked that former PricewaterhouseCoopers employee Antoine Deltour be given a six-month jail term, instead of the 12 months handed down in June, and colleague Raphael Halet receive only a fine, instead of a nine-month sentence.
