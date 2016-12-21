Prince Felix and Princess Claire shar...

Prince Felix and Princess Claire share first photos of baby boy

Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg have shared the first photos of their baby son, and announced the newborn's name - Prince Liam Henry Hartmut . Alongside two images shared on the royal family's official website, a message from proud grandparents Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg and his wife Maria Teresa reads: "The Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are very pleased to announce, with Prince Felix and Princess Claire, that the name of their grandson is Royal Highness Prince Liam Henry Hartmut of Nassau."

