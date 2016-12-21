Matt Carthy MEP sends message of solidarity to Luxleaks whistleblowers

Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy has sent a message of solidarity to the three men facing a retrial in Luxembourg over their role in bringing the Luxleaks tax scandal to light. In 2014, former Pricewaterhouse Coopers employees and whistle-blowers Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, and journalist Edouard Perrin, revealed more than 340 sweetheart tax deals between Luxembourg and multinationals that allowed the companies to pay as little as one per cent in tax.

