Matt Carthy MEP sends message of soli...

Matt Carthy MEP sends message of solidarity to Luxleaks whistleblowers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Sinn Fein Newsroom

Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy has sent a message of solidarity to the three men facing a retrial in Luxembourg over their role in bringing the Luxleaks tax scandal to light. In 2014, former Pricewaterhouse Coopers employees and whistle-blowers Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, and journalist Edouard Perrin, revealed more than 340 sweetheart tax deals between Luxembourg and multinationals that allowed the companies to pay as little as one per cent in tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC