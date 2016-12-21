Germany accused of strangling EU tax ...

Germany accused of strangling EU tax transparency

Monday Dec 12 Read more: EUobserver

A German-led group of EU states is trying to strangle plans for greater tax transparency, amid the restart of an iconic whistleblower case. Germany was accused of leading the behind-the-scenes attack on a European Commission proposal to raise transparency standards by German Green MEP Sven Giegold at a press conference in Luxembourg on Monday .

