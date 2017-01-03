EU-Singapore deal needs full national...

EU-Singapore deal needs full national scrutiny: EU court adviser

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The European Commission and Singapore completed negotiations on a trade deal in October 2014 but it is still waiting for approval from EU governments and the European Parliament. LUXEMBOURG: A top legal adviser to the European Court of Justice said on Wednesday that a trade agreement between Singapore and the European Union cannot be fast-tracked into force, in a case likely to impact Europe's trade strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,556

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC