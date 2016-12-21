EU launches legal case against German...

EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over Volkswagen scandal

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The European Union opened legal action on Thursday against seven nations including Germany and Britain for failing to police emissions cheating by carmakers after the Volkswagen scandal. A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.

Chicago, IL

