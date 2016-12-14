EU conservatives pick Italy's Tajani ...

EU conservatives pick Italy's Tajani as candidate for parliament speaker

The European Union's centre-right grouping on Tuesday elected Antonio Tajani as its candidate to replace socialist Martin Schulz as speaker of the European Parliament, a move that could increase calls for a reshuffle of other top EU jobs. Tajani, a former EU commissioner, is a member of the rightist Forza Italia party and a close ally of former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi.

Chicago, IL

