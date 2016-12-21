Austrian foreign minister moves away ...

Austrian foreign minister moves away from Ankara towards Moscow

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: EurActiv.com

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is walking a tightrope between wanting to freeze Turkey's EU bid and forging new ties with the Kremlin. Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is walking a tightrope between wanting to freeze Turkey's EU bid and forging new ties with the Kremlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13) Jan '15 Dick Grayson 5
Poll Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14) Dec '14 raca 4
The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14) Dec '14 HannahMinske34 1
Poll Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13) Dec '14 Avner Eliyahu Romm 6
Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13) Dec '14 Steve 6
Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14) Nov '14 aronhall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC