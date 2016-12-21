As EU treaty turns 25, Juncker warns against going it alone
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday warned countries not to go it alone in the wake of Brexit, as he marked the 25th anniversary of a summit that produced the Maastricht treaty. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a summit in Maastricht on Dec 9, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over...
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|Dick Grayson
|5
|Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|raca
|4
|The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|HannahMinske34
|1
|Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13)
|Dec '14
|Avner Eliyahu Romm
|6
|Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Steve
|6
|Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|aronhall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC