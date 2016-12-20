ABB delivers OppCharge fast charger f...

ABB delivers OppCharge fast charger for electric hybrid buses to Bertrange, Luxembourg

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Green Car Congress

ABB has inaugurated the first OppCharge fast-charging station for electric buses in Benelux, in the commuter belt town of Bertrange, Luxembourg. The fast charger, with associated electrical systems, is based on OppCharge , an open interface for DC electric bus charging using pole-mounted pantographs, as opposed to putting the pantograph on the vehicle's roof.

