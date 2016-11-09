Prince Felix and Princess Claire of L...

Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg welcome second child

Monday Nov 28

Congratulations to their royal highnesses, Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg , who have welcomed their second child into the world. An official statement from the palace announced the happy news, confirming that the couple are now the proud parents of a brand new baby boy, who was delivered at 3.59am on 28 November in Geneva.

