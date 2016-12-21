Nice work if EU can get it! Jean-Claude Juncker scoops an extra...
Nice work if EU can get it! Jean-Claude Juncker scoops an extra A 9,000 as Eurocrats are handed bumper pay hike EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker is to pocket a A 8,700 pay rise putting him on almost double the salary of the Prime Minister. In the face of the tightening of belts across continent, the EU is to reward its 55,000 civil servants with a bumper 3.3 per cent increase in salaries, it can be revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over...
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|Dick Grayson
|5
|Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|raca
|4
|The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|HannahMinske34
|1
|Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13)
|Dec '14
|Avner Eliyahu Romm
|6
|Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Steve
|6
|Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|aronhall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC