French Twist
The new political climate generated by breakneck globalization, aggressive political correctness, and an elite arrogance is so turbulent that pollsters have repeatedly failed to see what's coming. They got last year's Israeli elections wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EU launches legal case against Germany, UK over...
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|do you need a loan for your business (Oct '13)
|Jan '15
|Dick Grayson
|5
|Oberkassel 14,000ybp what Race were they (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|raca
|4
|The Corliss Group Latest Tech Review SIM-swap p... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|HannahMinske34
|1
|Should Clive Derby -Lewis and Januzs Walus be p... (Apr '13)
|Dec '14
|Avner Eliyahu Romm
|6
|Do you urgently need a loan? (Oct '13)
|Dec '14
|Steve
|6
|Westward Group Alternative: USA und China verei... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|aronhall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC