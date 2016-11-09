09:02 Burkina Faso, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Sudan envoys present...

09:02 Burkina Faso, Luxembourg, New Z...

Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova received credentials of the Ambassador of Burkina Faso Antoine Somda, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean-Claude Knebeler, Ambassador of New Zealand Ian Hill, Ambassador of Montenegro Igor Jovovich, Ambassador of Iceland Sigridur Berglind Asgeirsdottir , Ambassador of Moldova Dumitru Braghis, Ambassador of Paraguay Ramon Antero Diaz Pereira, Ambassador of Rwanda Williams Nkurunziza, and Ambassador of Sudan Nadir Yousif Al-Tayeb on November 28 in Astana. At the ceremony, Abdykalikova noted that the event took place on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstani independence.

