Regarding filing appeal claims with the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Lithuania

5 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

On July 3, 2017, there were filed appeals with the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Lithuania in the file submitted on 23/12/2015 by East Capital Baltic Fund against Antanas Trumpa, the manager of AB Rokiskio suris, regarding purportedly made damage to the Company in the amount of mEUR 10.524. on 2 June 2017, Panevezys Regional Court dismissed all the claims of East Capital Baltic Fund against AB Rokiskio suris CEO Antanas Trumpa.

Chicago, IL

