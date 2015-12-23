Regarding filing appeal claims with the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Lithuania

On July 3, 2017, there were filed appeals with the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Lithuania in the file submitted on 23/12/2015 by East Capital Baltic Fund against Antanas Trumpa, the manager of AB Rokiskio suris, regarding purportedly made damage to the Company in the amount of mEUR 10.524. on 2 June 2017, Panevezys Regional Court dismissed all the claims of East Capital Baltic Fund against AB Rokiskio suris CEO Antanas Trumpa.

