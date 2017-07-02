Independence Day of Belarus
Today, Belarus celebrates its Independence Day which commemorates two of its most political events - the country's independence from the Nazis and the liberation of Minsk, its capital, from the Wehrmacht. Belarus' Independence Day is one of the most celebrated occasions in the country.
