101 become U.S. citizens in Portsmouth July 4 ceremony

In 1987, Raymond Vaitkevichivs was jailed in the former Soviet Union after he and a friend tried to escape from Siberia. On Tuesday, Vaitkevichivs was one of 101 immigrants who took the oath of United States citizenship on the grounds of Strawbery Bank Museum, a Fourth of July tradition on the Seacoast.

