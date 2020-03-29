The Company acquired Government bonds

Following a resolution of the Board of Directors of Rokiskio suris AB, on 28 June 2017, the Company acquired Government bonds of the Republic of Lithuania for the amount of mEUR 7.76. The pay off date of the bonds is 29/03/2020.

