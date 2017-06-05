ARMINFO News Agency, Armenia June 9, 2017 Friday Speaker of Armenian Parliament and Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia discussed Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation Yerevan June 9 Tatevik Shahunyan. The Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Armenia E.Petrikas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.