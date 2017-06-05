Speaker of Armenian Parliament and Li...

Speaker of Armenian Parliament and Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia

ARMINFO News Agency, Armenia June 9, 2017 Friday Speaker of Armenian Parliament and Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia discussed Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation Yerevan June 9 Tatevik Shahunyan. The Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Armenia E.Petrikas.

