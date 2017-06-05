Speaker of Armenian Parliament and Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia...
ARMINFO News Agency, Armenia June 9, 2017 Friday Speaker of Armenian Parliament and Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia discussed Armenian-Lithuanian cooperation Yerevan June 9 Tatevik Shahunyan. The Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Armenia E.Petrikas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC