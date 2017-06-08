Record number of travelers served by ...

Record number of travelers served by Lithuanian Airports in May

More than half a million travelers were served by Lithuanian Airports in May, an all time monthly record, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday. Compared to May 2016, the number of passengers this May increased by 13.3 percent to about 510,000, the best monthly result in Lithuania's aviation history, the company said.

Chicago, IL

