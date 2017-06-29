NATO allies bridge the Suwalki Gap

Prior to one of the largest combined exercises in Lithuania, the Suwalki Gap River Crossing, a display along the road showcases military vehicles from NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups, during Exercise Iron Wolf, a component of Saber Strike 17, near Rukla, Lithuania, June 20. Battle Groups Poland and Lithuania conducted operations to test their ability to mobilize quickly across the river, overcoming terrain.

