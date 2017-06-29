NATO allies bridge the Suwalki Gap

NATO allies bridge the Suwalki Gap

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The United States Army

Prior to one of the largest combined exercises in Lithuania, the Suwalki Gap River Crossing, a display along the road showcases military vehicles from NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups, during Exercise Iron Wolf, a component of Saber Strike 17, near Rukla, Lithuania, June 20. Battle Groups Poland and Lithuania conducted operations to test their ability to mobilize quickly across the river, overcoming terrain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13) Dec '16 yes 5
News Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15) Nov '15 ertan 1
News Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15) Jul '15 George 11
News Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 108
News Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15) Mar '15 NAZI RUSSIA 4
Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14) Feb '15 ExPatInLit 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC