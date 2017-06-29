NATO allies bridge the Suwalki Gap
Prior to one of the largest combined exercises in Lithuania, the Suwalki Gap River Crossing, a display along the road showcases military vehicles from NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Groups, during Exercise Iron Wolf, a component of Saber Strike 17, near Rukla, Lithuania, June 20. Battle Groups Poland and Lithuania conducted operations to test their ability to mobilize quickly across the river, overcoming terrain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Lithuania: Publicized conversation... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|yes
|5
|Ground Zero in the New Cold WarBy Anna Nemtsova (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Port of Baku participated in international conf... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|ertan
|1
|Military provocations prove Putin is playing wi... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|George
|11
|Putin Is Winning: EU Backs Away From Ukraine Tr... (Oct '14)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|108
|Lithuania prepares for a feared Russian invasion (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|NAZI RUSSIA
|4
|Lithuania is the most Racist Country in the World (Aug '14)
|Feb '15
|ExPatInLit
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC